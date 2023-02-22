Orange residents are being urged to vote yes in the referendum on the voice to parliament with Member for Calare Andrew Gee saying there is nothing to fear.
Mr Gee was joined by federal Minister for Indigenous Affairs Linda Burney at Lake Canobolas on Monday as part of a region-wide push for the yes campaign.
The pair visited the Ngurang-gu Yalbilinya education program, which helps young male students re-engage with school.
Both Mr Gee and Ms Burney said First Nations-led programs like Ngurang-gu Yalbilinya were examples of what a voice to parliament could achieve in Orange.
"This program is absolutely what the voice is about," Ms Burney said.
"About having successful programs that change lives and having First Nations people chosen by community telling politicians what needs to happen to change lives.
"We really want the Central West and Western NSW to get behind the voice to parliament."
"The wonderful thing about this program is it's community driven, it's a partnership between Canobolas High and the land council," Mr Gee added.
"The Indigenous community here are right behind it. It hasn't come from government, this idea came from the ground up."
Mr Gee, who sensationally quit the Nationals in December after they announced they would not be supporting the voice, urged people to get behind the yes campaign.
"This is not something to be feared or scorned at but something to be embraced," he said.
"I look back on the Mabo decision and people were making all sorts of claims about it that farmers would lose their land and it would be terrible.
"You know what? The world kept on turning and Australia has dealt with that.
"I believe the same will happen with the voice. The skeptics out there, once this is implemented, will see that this is not a scary thing.
"Get behind the yes campaign. Together we can do this, together we can make history."
Orange-based Uluru Youth Dialogue representative Alisha Agland and Orange Aboriginal Local Land Council CEO Annette Steele were also present with Ms Agland saying the voice would empower First Nations people to take control.
"This program is an example of exactly why we need a voice," she said.
"Annette and I can give many examples of the power around giving First Nations people a voice and the effectiveness of that to provide solutions to various issues."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
