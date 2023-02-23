Anyone who knows Michelle Stevenson is likely better off for it.
When the hockey stalwart first started volunteering her time to the sport more than two decades ago, she didn't do it for the accolades... but that doesn't mean she doesn't deserve them.
"I do hockey for the love of it, not for awards," she said.
Ms Stevenson added to her collection recently, when she was honoured by Orange MP Phil Donato at his annual Community Recognition Presentation.
"Michelle's achievements in and dedication to hockey was formally acknowledged when she was recently awarded the sport's prestigious Di Cubbin Award, an award whose annual recipient is voted for by the players, recognising an individual who exhibits the highest standard of dedication to the NSW women's masters state teams," the award read.
"Michelle, thank you for your many years of dedication to women's hockey which has benefited many players, both in the local area and NSW. Congratulations on a deserved award. Well done."
Speaking after the ceremony, Ms Stevenson described the tough times that she and the rest of community sport have had to face in recent years.
"Covid was a nightmare and I think a lot of community sports dealt with it pretty well," she said.
"We did what we could do and because people love their sport, they were really helpful in falling into the guidelines of no spectators and things like that. The first year was very hard though.
"The numbers are coming back, but people get used to not doing things and having weekends free. All the associations are working hard in getting their numbers back up."
Ms Stevenson herself has even taken a step back in regards to the Orange competition.
"You look at it locally, there's a good committee which has come in. They're younger and it's good to see them coming through," she added.
"I'm still there to give advice if they want it, but sometimes you have to look at where you are and what you can give and what others can give. Sometimes it's better to be helpful to them and not try to keep the role and let those young ones come through. It's not hard when you know it's in good hands.
That doesn't mean she has given up volunteering however. Ms Stevenson is still very much a big part of the masters scene.
"Masters is great because we're all in the same age group," she said with a smile.
As for her future plans, don't expect to see Ms Stevenson stepping back entirely any time soon.
"I'm not that old or ready for that yet," she added.
"I think I've got another five good years in me. There are no long term plans, but we'll just see."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.