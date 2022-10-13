Whether it's in Orange or Cairns, Michelle Stevenson is always looking out for the players.
And while her time in Cairns with NSW for the nationals masters hockey tournament was 'extremely hot', Stevenson came away with something she's proud of.
A hockey stalwart in her local community, her selflessness has now impressed everyone in state hockey circles after she was awarded the Di Cubbin Award.
The acknowledgement is just rewards for a tireless volunteer whose involvement in hockey stretches back over 25 years.
Announced at the nationals contingent dinner, Stevenson was taken aback when she heard her name called out.
"I was pretty shocked to be quite honest, they only give two awards a year and masters take that very seriously so I'm very honoured to have got it," she said.
The award's namesake had a long association with NSW masters state hockey, participating from 2003 to 2011, from there she managed a state team and was a member of the NSW state women's masters committee.
Criteria for the award means only an off field person can be chosen and they must exhibit the highest standard of dedicated to the NSW women's masters state teams.
Possibly the best part of the award is it's voted by the players, and as an administrator, Stevenson was extremely chuffed to be held in such esteem.
Having been involved in masters since 2016, Stevenson said the social aspect is the most exciting part of the tournaments.
"There's a lot of enjoyment and mixing with different people from different associations, they come from all over NSW," she said.
"It's very serious when we're away, you don't go there just for fun and games but socially they're pretty good as well."
And as expected, what keeps her participating is ensuring all players are ready to go come day.
"I've just always enjoyed the admin side of making sure players get away to these championships," she said.
"Without the admin side they can't be involved so I started it at a junior level locally and worked my way up."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
