Canberra Raider Jack Wighton, South Sydney Rabbitoh Latrell Mitchell plead not guilty over Fiction nightclub incident

By Blake Foden
Updated February 22 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:55am
NRL players Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell will defend charges laid over an alleged fight outside a Canberra nightclub, with a lawyer for one of the State of Origin stars saying "every story has two sides".

