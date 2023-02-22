The Safe Haven at Parkes was opened in late 2021, which is doing fantastic work in supporting members of the community with mental health challenges. In the relatively short time they've been operating, Parkes' Safe Haven have welcomed almost 1000 clients. The support of the passionate and professional staff at the Safe Haven has certainly improved many of those people's lives and has been a great success. I dropped in for a visit in recent weeks, and even though it's centrally based in the main street of the town, the facility is a very peaceful and welcoming space, with areas of privacy. I've requested the Minister for Mental Health consider delivering a Safe Haven for Orange, and I will continue to pursue the government over this.