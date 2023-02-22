Central Western Daily
Matters of State, with Phil Donato | Community recognition, meet and greet, mental health service needed

By Phil Donato
February 22 2023 - 12:00pm
Phil Donato recently dropped into the Parkes Safe Haven to see how the service have been running. The Orange MP is seeking this same service for Orange. Picture supplied

Last Friday I hosted the annual Community Recognition Presentation awards event at the old Lucknow School Hall, to recognise people and organisations who've contributed to the communities of the Orange electorate, or who have achieved remarkable personal or professional accomplishments.

