Last Friday I hosted the annual Community Recognition Presentation awards event at the old Lucknow School Hall, to recognise people and organisations who've contributed to the communities of the Orange electorate, or who have achieved remarkable personal or professional accomplishments.
One of the best parts of my job as your state representative is recognising and celebrating the many amazing and inspirational people from our community. We all enjoyed a barbecue together after the presentation. Well done to all the award recipients.
This Wednesday, February 22, 2023, I will be hosting a free barbecue at the Molong Village Green, corner of Bank and Gidley Streets, Molong starting at 11.30am.
It's a great opportunity for me to meet with locals in a relaxed atmosphere and to have a chat while enjoying a tasty barbecue lunch. All are invited, so I hope to see you there.
Most of you are already aware of my long-running commitment to bettering mental health care and the prevention of suicide. During the past two terms of parliament, I've constantly brought to the attention of the NSW Government issues relating to mental health and suicide.
I have supported and always conferred with many of our fantastic mental health professionals and support organisation.
Many people don't know where to turn for help in their hour of need, and, surprisingly, there are many medical professionals who are unaware of the many services in our community which are available to help. In the absence of the NSW Government's response in addressing local mental health service co-ordination and community awareness, I took matters into my own hands by compiling a comprehensive directory of local mental health services and distributed them to every household in the electorate.
Two years ago, I started hosting the Mr Perfect charity men's mental health barbecue event each month as a proactive mental health initiative. In and of itself it is just one of many charitable events and organisations, which, in concert, provide our community with mental health support.
The Safe Haven at Parkes was opened in late 2021, which is doing fantastic work in supporting members of the community with mental health challenges. In the relatively short time they've been operating, Parkes' Safe Haven have welcomed almost 1000 clients. The support of the passionate and professional staff at the Safe Haven has certainly improved many of those people's lives and has been a great success. I dropped in for a visit in recent weeks, and even though it's centrally based in the main street of the town, the facility is a very peaceful and welcoming space, with areas of privacy. I've requested the Minister for Mental Health consider delivering a Safe Haven for Orange, and I will continue to pursue the government over this.
Given we are now thinking on this subject, let's all check in on one-another and be vigilant of the mental health and wellbeing of our family, friends, neighbours, and colleagues.
Take care everyone, Phil
