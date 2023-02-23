Paula Charnock from Thornbrook Orchard and Hillside Harvest, is a third-generation orchardist and knows how fruit trees thrive in the fertile organic soils around Mount Canobolas. Lisa Tyack from Millthorpe Chocolate, is a chocolatier who handmakes her chocolates from the finest Belgian chocolate, including her signature Hot Chocolate. Find out why Sarah came to the region and hear some of her trade secrets. Paula will share her experiences in growing quality fruit in a cool climate and the nuances of the different varieties of apples for cooking and eating. You'll get to taste their wares and buy some to take home for later.