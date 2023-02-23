A selection of the region's finest local producers will host seven exclusive workshops to feature in this year's Orange FOOD Week festivities.
Dubbed Shine the Light on Local Producers for 2023, organisers are gearing up to deliver a slew of special invitation-only sessions for event-goers to attend.
With each gig to be held in Robertson Park's CWA Hall, Orange's FOOD Week committee hosted a pre-launch gathering at the site on Wednesday.
Thanking the festival's sponsors for their support of the event, the committee's president said while the event has been around for 30 years, the last decade has brought a three-fold growth.
"In the last 10 years, [Orange FOOD Week] has tripled in size so that's the sort of scale we're operating at," Ms Gundry said.
"This will be the home of the night market on the first night which will hopefully [bring] about 5000 people."
Sponsors of the 2023 event include John Cook Real Estate, Newcrest Mining Limited, the NSW government, Orange Motor Group, Quest Orange, Rex Airlines, and both Orange and Cabonne councils.
A first-time company to join the sponsoring ranks is Newcrest Mining following the introduction of its Regional Event Fund back in 2022.
Newcrest's senior community relations specialist, Melissa O'Brien said while the start-up funds were well-established for the big food gig, the corporation is "more than" happy to put some extra weight behind it.
"The goal is to be able to bolster events in the community [and] there are lots of little events within FOOD Week that we wanted to be able to support to continue to grow in the industry," Ms O'Brien said.
"One of our key pillars in the community partnership program is around tourism and for us that's really important as well, because it's bringing people into the region and hopefully bringing them to come and live locally."
"I think it's a great event and I think it's well-supported by our workforce, as well."
Running from March 24 until April 1, the daily program of featured gig will start from 10:30am and run through to 12 midday.
The seven events to headline are titled Garlic + Preserves, Pork with Saffron, Apples and Chocolate, Bees and Cheese, Figs and Sweet Treats, Curry and Sophie Hansen, and Chicken and Cooking for the Soul.
Program details have been released by Orange 360 as follows:
Sunday, March 26: Garlic + Preserves
Monday, March 27: Pork with Saffron
Tuesday, March 28: Bees and Cheese
Wednesday, March 29: Apples and Chocolate
Thursday, March 30: Figs and Sweet Treats
Friday, March 31: Curry and Sophie Hansen
Saturday, April 1: Chicken and Cooking for the Soul
A night market in Robertson Park will officially launch the event from 5:30pm to 8:30pm on Friday, March 24.
Head online to the Orange FOOD Week website for more information and to book or join session waitlists.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock.
