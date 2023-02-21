The mother of all accolades to praise a local woman's significant contribution, the 2023 award has been swept up by none other than Central West Mums creator, Amorette Zielinski.
Crowned the newest Orange Local Woman of The Year, Mrs Zielinski created the online community group soon after moving to the region back in 2013.
With relocating not only a daunting task, she was also pregnant with her second child at the time.
Knowing no one as such, she decided to create a digital community, hoping she and others alike could form a few strong connections.
This united front tactic helped her to feel a little less alone in the big realm of mothering.
But what she didn't know was just how many other "mummies" it would end up doing the same for - with an online following today that falls just shy of 6000 women.
"It's really positive to see that there's so much more going on in the community and so much more available and accessible for mums," she said.
"A few years in I'd only hoped that our community would be 100 members or so and now we've been able to bring together several thousand [women] together to feel supported and connected," Mrs Zielinski said.
Queries rounding up tips and tricks, sharing suggestions, swapping day-care advice and trading intel on the best spots for kids are all a part of what mixes the paint on the social platform's walls.
This includes a decent supply of unwavering support between mothers who have endured the agony of losing a child - where droves of women unite to digitally wrap their arms around those struggling.
"As a mum or a parent or a carer, you feel like you've got so many challenges to manage and juggle and sometimes you just need to feel that you've got other people to bounce [ideas] off, to talk to, to ask for their advice it's the core of being in this role.
Many mums will now put themselves out there or ask that vulnerable question and then find that they again are inundated with lots and lots of supportive feedback.- Founder and director of Central West Mums, Amorette Zielinski.
"[And] a lot of that comes down to trust, feeling that you are in a supported and positive and trusted space, and we continue to do that."
Presenting the award on Tuesday in Robertson Park, Orange MP Phil Donato said the district is positively spoiled for choice with the growing number of women who are regularly going above and beyond for their community.
While dubbing the final recipient is always a difficult task, the MP noted the extensive impacts that Mrs Zielinski's feats have conquered to date.
"It's never an easy job in identifying just one amazing woman from literally hundreds of super women across the electorate, but this year one local stood out," Mr Donato said.
"She [also] launched local events, including Mumfest Central West and the Central West Mummy Awards, to draw women from the virtual world to meet in-person, forge connections and celebrate motherhood and this fantastic region they all live in.
"I congratulate [Amorette] on her amazing achievements and for the selfless and ongoing devotion in supporting hundreds of families across the communities of the Central West."
Predecessor passing the baton to Mrs Zielinski, Janice Harris attended the event to mark the importance of women supporting women.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
