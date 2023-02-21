Central Western Daily
Central West Mums creator Amorette Zielinski crowned 2023 Orange Local Woman of The Year

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
February 22 2023 - 4:30am
The mother of all accolades to praise a local woman's significant contribution, the 2023 award has been swept up by none other than Central West Mums creator, Amorette Zielinski.

Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

