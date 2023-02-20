Central Western Daily
MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Word of Mouth Wines opens 1 k high shed shop

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated February 20 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:28pm
Lara Vardanega and Deb Upjohn in the 1 k high shed shop. Picture supplied

Increased demand for large groups to enjoy a relaxing afternoon together has led to an Orange winery undertaking an innovative new project.

