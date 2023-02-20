Increased demand for large groups to enjoy a relaxing afternoon together has led to an Orange winery undertaking an innovative new project.
Deb Upjohn from Word of Mouth Wines is putting the finishing touches on the 1 k high shed shop, which will compliment the winery's existing cellar door.
She said the name came about because the cool-climate winery is located a kilometre above sea level. The property also shares a similar name.
Ms Upjohn said people will be able to enjoy champagne, chocolate and French cheese boards in the new entertainment space that can host groups of up to 30 people.
There will also be a selection of artisan wares.
She said although they already have a cellar door, it's not the type of space where large groups can linger for two or three hours.
Ms Upjohn said she was looking for something different to do on the 1 k high property when she got the idea for the shed.
She was looking for a personal project and having had to turn away a few larger groups from the cellar door the idea sprouted.
The finishing touches are still being put into place on the exterior but the first party has already taken place.
Ms Upjohn said about 20 girls used to space to host a Triple J Hottest 100 party.
She said it's suited for groups of 20 or 30 people but it's not a wedding venue.
It is instead described as "somewhere to chill and relax, it's an alternative venue for a day out with the girls".
