Tickets to Orange's premier festival, FOOD Week will go on sale on Friday at 10am. The festival will take place in early April to celebrate the district's food and produce culture, paired with cool climate wines. According to Orange 360, Early Bird ticket sales for the festival's events were strong. With the remaining capacity for signature events expected to sell out quickly, punters are encouraged to log in early to secure their tickets. Celebrating its 31st year, FOOD Week is a celebration of the region's diverse local produce, talented chefs, passionate producers and cool-climate wine. The first FOOD Week comprised of only two signature events: a Friday evening dinner starring a guest celebrity chef and using exclusively local region produce, and a Saturday local producers market known as FOOD Affair. Since then the event has expanded to reflect the growth of Orange's food and wine scene and has become a 10-day festival with six signature events complemented by over 70 satellite events hosted at restaurants, cellar doors and a selection of outdoor locations. This year's signature events include: Forage on Saturday, April 9, The Sampson Street Lunch on Saturday, April 1, the FOOD Train from Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 10, FOOD HQ will run daily throughout festival from the Orange Visitor Information Centre. There will also be producers workshops, from April 4 to 8, and a Producers Market and Brunch on Sunday, April 10. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/d828c573-9088-4f00-9eb4-c91b54382b07.jpg/r3_161_5566_3304_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg