Central Western Daily

Orange's Wiradjuri woman Danielle Goolagong on the Voice to Parliament debate

EG
By Emily Gobourg
December 10 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proud Wiradjuri woman, Orange's Danielle Goolagong shares her own voice on the proposed Voice to Parliament body. Picture by Jude Keogh.

"We want a voice, we want to be heard; is Australia ready to listen?"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.