"We want a voice, we want to be heard; is Australia ready to listen?"
Firm Wiradjuri voice in the Indigenous community, Orange's Danielle Goolagong says Aboriginal communities need to have clear representation in parliament.
Describing it as "absolutely crucial" for her people, this story comes in light of the Member for Calare Andrew Gee's strong views that recently went against those of his party.
This resulted in Mr Gee breaking rank with The Nats to back the Voice to Parliament being implemented.
Ms Goolagong says this public deviation shows Gee's support of her culture having a justified identity at a political level, and is a nod to his disposition.
"[Andrew Gee] has strong ties to the Nationals, so to go against a majority vote that didn't align with his own values, I think that's amazing; and it puts the need for [The Voice] on the radar even more," she said.
"To speak out like that shows true character, and it also shows our Indigenous community that maybe people really are starting to listen."
An Aboriginal mental health clinician and captain of the 2022 Emus' women's rugby union squad, Ms Goolagong's strong leadership qualities are irrefutable.
She was also a finalist in this year's NAIDOC Week Community Awards for Female Person of the Year, contributing to her already-established role within the wider community.
With the possibility of a referendum now on the table, Indigenous voices being included in policy changes and legal decisions moving forward could be left in the hands of an entire nation if given the greenlight.
Both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people would cast a vote, which means that the outcome could essentially go either way.
"As an Aboriginal person, I have to put trust in a current system and its government to make decisions in my best interests, in my children's best interests ... one made up predominantly of people who have never learned about or don't grasp Australia's full history," Ms Goolagong said.
"The extent of our peoples' past is not a big part of our curriculum, so how can I trust that same system; one where there's still so many people who don't see the links between past practices and the outcomes those have today?
"How is that right?"
Inhibited by Aboriginal peoples for tens of thousands of years, "modern Australia" is a nation that was ultimately claimed after being "discovered" by non-native explorers.
I have to put trust in a current system and its government to make decisions in my best interests, in my children's best interests ... how is that right?- Danielle Goolagong on non-Indigenous people calling the shots on Aboriginal lives.
With much of the country's long-standing history still misunderstood by non-Indigenous Australians, Ms Goolagong says this is why it's "hugely important" to have educated and culturally-informed people involved in parliament.
To not have this representation will merely compound the lack of political status of her culture, Ms Goolagong said.
"We need a Voice to Parliament and it's absolutely crucial that our people are recognised in our Constitution; we want to be valued, respected, equal, and heard," she said.
"We need a say on whether the ways of our health, education and employment needs are or aren't being met, but how can any of those important factors occur if we aren't even being recognised in parliament?
"I want my kids to belong and I want them to be proud of their culture.
"But if our nation can't even recognise our voices at that political level, then where is the pride in that?"
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.