Central Western Daily
Updated

Member for Calare Andrew Gee resigns from National Party amid Voice to Parliament feud

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated December 23 2022 - 2:14pm, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Calare Andrew Gee resigns from NSW National Party over Voice to Parliament.

Member for Calare Andrew Gee has sensationally resigned from the NSW National Party amid an internal policy feud.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.