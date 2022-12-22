Member for Calare Andrew Gee has sensationally resigned from the NSW National Party amid an internal policy feud.
Mr Gee will now represent the Federal electorate - which includes Orange, Molong, Mudgee, Bathurst, Lithgow, Canowindra, and Eugowra - as an independent.
Fallout from his November decision to break party ranks in support of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament was cited as the primary catalyst.
"I was once a true believer but I'm not anymore. The National Party of today is very different to the one of my youth," Mr Gee said in a media statement.
"I feel that I can best represent the constituents ... and our region by speaking out on issues, free from party constraints and expectations.
"I can't reconcile the fact that every Australian will get a free vote on the vitally important issue of the Voice, yet National Party MPs are expected to fall into line."
Mr Gee also cited the National Party's response to recent natural disasters across his electorate in the announcement.
"When I believe that our communities are not receiving the support they need at the speed at which they need it, I have to speak out," he said
He described party leader David Littleproud as a "good man" but said: "This issue unfortunately runs deeper than the role of just one person."
It's yet to be announced who will inherit Gee's shadow ministries of Regional Education, Regional Health and Regional Development, Local Government and Territories.
National Party members in Orange contacted by the CWD said they had no foreknowledge of the announcement and were caught off-guard.
Mr Gee's decision means the once-heartland region now has no National Party representation. Both federal and state members serve as independents.
In December NSW Orange Member Phil Donato resigned from the Shooters, Fishers, and Farmers Party, citing "inappropriate" behaviour from leader Robert Borsak.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Follow CWD coverage for all the latest.
