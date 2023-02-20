Central Western Daily

Orange teenager involved in Burrendong Way crash has surgery on his birthday

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated February 21 2023 - 9:01am, first published 4:30am
Orange teenager Kaiser Whan is currently in Sydney's Westmead Hospital after undergong surgey following a crash over the weekend.

A teenage boy who critically injured in a crash over the weekend has undergone a nine-hour surgery on his birthday to try and repair the damage.

