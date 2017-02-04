Vodafone will switch on a new 4G service in Molong on Monday.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Tax cuts good for growth: leaders
Graeme Wilton’s killer sentenced to six years in jail
Golfers spread the sun safe message
A program encouraging men over 40 to be sun smart has kicked off for another year in Orange.
The week that was around the region – Jan 30 – Feb 3 | Photos
Take a look through the best photos from Fairfax photographers around our region.
POLL: Fruit, celebrity or gold ... what should Orange’s ‘big thing’ be?
Pipelines make progress on ‘long road’
Petrol prices slow to drop
Mayors want end to merger debate
Fiery conditions rage on
The region has been lucky to avoid a major fire this summer, but the danger period isn't over ...
Latest News
Regional Focus
Foxtel's threat to man who streamed Mundine fight on Facebook
Foxtel has signalled it will take legal action against an Australian man who broadcast the Green v Mundine ...
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
Ross River fever cases surge
A NSW man is battling Ross River fever symptoms a year after a mosquito bite.
Why Coober Pedy is the opal of the Australian desert
NSW: Welcome to the opal capital of the world and the strangest town in Australia.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Dubbo colt is Coming In Hot
That’s freedom: Litchfield calls on batsmen to play naturally
Intent key for CYMS in more than run-a-ball chase
Captain Kennewell and his Bluebaggers to relish decider challenge
Hot to trot: full steam ahead for inaugural grass track meeting
Bray confident power-packed Wentworth side can cause upset
National
'Vulnerable' refugee who fled PNG could face criminal charges
An Iranian refugee who attempted to seek asylum in Fiji could face criminal charges after being forcibly deported ...
'Betrayal': Conservative Coalition MPs push back on same-sex marriage free vote
Tensions within the government over same-sex marriage have erupted again with conservative MPs warning the Prime Minister that ...
Jacqui Lambie accuses RSL figures of 'bullying' executive Glenn Kolomeitz
Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused unnamed figures within the NSW RSL of trying to drive out the league's ...
'Clean coal' would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts
"Clean coal" plants that the Turnbull government has flagged could get clean energy subsidies are more expensive than ...
Pierce Murphy wins Sydney Morning Herald's Sun Run
Hawaiian Pierce Murphy has won the 2017 Sydney Morning Herald 10km Sun Run in 31 minutes and 46 ...
Teenagers find man's body on rocks at Coogee Beach
A man's body was discovered on the rocks in Coogee Beach early on Saturday morning.
Top Stories
Community
'Orange's Wonderful Weddings': share your magical day with the city
What’s happening in Orange today
Siblings looking for a home
Early bird gets the discount
Entertainment
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
Life & Style
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Opinion
Affordability: Joyce knows lifestyle is all about choice
Didn’t the city pollies and TV wafflers get their knickers in a knot when Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce ...
The great debate: is the President’s Cup pointless or pivotal?
New superannuation rules to impact pensioners from July 1
Return to school brings a mix of emotions
Letters to the Editor: Member free to canvass the people’s opinions
That’s the Law: Cases which put common sense to the ultimate test
Travel
The Elphie, Germany's answer to the Opera House
Germany's version of the Sydney Opera House is six years late and 10 times the original budget – ...
Flight Test: Air Canada
The plane's a dream but it's not all smooth flying.
South America by private jet: Does travel get any better?
South America by private jet could just be the ultimate travel experience.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...