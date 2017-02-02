Good morning, here's your news snapshot from across our region and further afield.
Local News
McCarney suspended for 15 months after positive swabs
Jail for break-in at club house
A man will remain in jail until June after committing a break and enter and stealing items from ...
Man, woman to face court
Two people were allegedly discovered cultivated cannabis plants.
Busker’s high ambitions
Student spirit makes a splash
Police rescue dog in distress
A 57-year-old woman has been cautioned for leaving her Maltese in the car during a movie.
Breaking down borders
Standing up for unity in Australia
BOXER Anthony Mundine’s decision to sit down during the Australian national anthem at a match on Friday has ...
Price is turning tables
In a performance that has contains “incredible talent” and a performance that “will make you glad to be ...
Latest News
Regional Focus
When tragedy strikes, compassion grows
QLD: When times are tough, compassion comes from unexpected quarters. Just ask the Angus family.
Hey Dad paedophile victim harassed online, court hears
VIC: A court was told a man used profiles of alleged celebrity paedophiles to harass child victim of ...
‘Our landline is our lifeline’
The Butler family at Athol, west of Blackall, is symbolic of many in rural Australia for whom a ...
Take ownership of your health, says Jess
NSW: “I went and had the MRI. I knew straight away there was something wrong."
Local Sport
Orange claims bronze at Queenstown carnival
Hamilton, Diduszko, Roberts set to bring Eagle back home
Matter of pride: Lions’ Bathurst redemption bid set for third round
You can’t take the hipster out of Newtown: city boys battle the bush
The great debate: is the President’s Cup pointless or pivotal?
‘It’s too hot’: Evocities Orange leg cancelled
National
Gladys Berejiklian's bizarre decision: Premier's housing focus is off to a bad start
In the days following Gladys Berejiklian's statement that she wanted to ensure "every average hardworking person in this ...
Labor accuses Malcolm Turnbull of 'buying' his way out of trouble with $1.75 million donation
"No wonder Malcolm Turnbull was so desperate to keep his secret — he basically bought himself an election," said Labor's ...
Sydney Now: Thursday, February 2, 2017
Good morning.
Man shot dead at Guildford house
A man has been shot in the chest and killed in what is believed to be a targeted ...
Pew Research Centre reveals what we think makes us Australian
Just over two-thirds believe speaking the national language is "very important" to being a true Australian.
Chinese herbalist who helped Malcolm Turnbull guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct
The Chinese herbalist who rose to prominence after helping the Prime Minister shed 14 kilograms has been found ...
Top Stories
Community
'Orange's Wonderful Weddings': share your magical day with the city
No stopping the lacemakers
Orange Citizen of the Year nominees: Granton Smith flies the ribbon
Orange Citizen of the Year nominees: Maureen recognised for dedication to the aged
Entertainment
Productivity Commission review: Why Sinodinos is under pressure over books
Strong governments stand up for little people.
ABC's Ice Wars: Documentary series goes behind the scenes on death, destruction and recovery
This four-part documentary hammers home the insidious prevalence of the drug.
Beyonce pregnant with twins to husband Jay Z: 'We have been blessed two times over'
Beyonce and Jay Z are expecting twins, the pop star has announced on her Instagram, sharing a picture of her ...
Television drama: This Is Us is a dead set success
After a modest start, the US network NBC has renewed the compelling hit show for a second and ...
Life & Style
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Food delivery apps at the fingertips of Sydney school students
Mobile food delivery apps are making their way into Sydney schools, extending lunch menus beyond salad sandwiches and ...
Fund members likely flying blind with life-stage options
Would you invest in something for which there is no information on whether it is likely to be ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
New superannuation rules to impact pensioners from July 1
Market volatility not as scary as it seems
With returns from super getting bumpier, it's important for members to make sure they are in the right ...
Opinion
Affordability: Joyce knows lifestyle is all about choice
Didn’t the city pollies and TV wafflers get their knickers in a knot when Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce ...
The great debate: is the President’s Cup pointless or pivotal?
New superannuation rules to impact pensioners from July 1
Return to school brings a mix of emotions
Letters to the Editor: Member free to canvass the people’s opinions
That’s the Law: Cases which put common sense to the ultimate test
Travel
Sheraton on the Park, Sydney review: A classic grand hotel
Sheraton on the Park's location and comforts make it attractive to leisure and business visitors alike.
Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 starts Melbourne flights
New cutting-edge aircraft makes first flight on Hong Kong-Melbourne route.
Cost hundreds, save thousands: Why you should buy travel insurance
Sure, it adds to the cost of trip, but the peace of mind is – frankly – priceless.
Flight of Fancy podcast, Episode 1: Travel scams: Have you ever been scammed?
Every traveller has story about being scammed. What's your story?