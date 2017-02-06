Your morning news snapshot from around regional Australia and beyond.
Local News
Heritage, bulk and scale remain problems for Byng Street hotel: opponents
A tail of two cities: backpackers fundraise to get Digger to Germany
Letter to the Editor: Lachlan Valley Railway on track to make home at east fork
The poet and the painter: exhibition pays tribute to Banjo and Claydon
UPDATE: Great Western Highway re-opened but delays still expected
Community members step-up to secure the future of the Duntryleague mansion
Groups consolidate over water storage project
OUR SAY: Motorists driven to frustration by petrol price mystery
Four driving offences cost man $2400 in fines and a two-year driving disqualification
A driver, whose licence was cancelled when he was caught behind the wheel has been fined $2400.
Latest News
Regional Focus
The idiot’s guide to the Super Bowl 51
What is it? Who's playing? And who's the half time entertainment?
Nurse struck off after sending sexually explicit texts to patient
NSW: One of nearly 500 text messages a nurse sent to his patient said: "Slept in your bed ...
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, February 6, 2017
NATIONAL: The Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Tributes flow for allegedly murdered man Bradley Breward
TASMANIA: Tributes are pouring in for Mowbray man, Bradley Breward, who was allegedly murdered on New Year’s Day.
Local Sport
Bluebaggers fall to clinical Bathurst unit in decider
Orange’s campaign not without encouraging signs for future
Cubelli injury salt in Brumbies wounds after Waratahs mauling
Making history: Turnbulls become first winners on Towac’s grass track
Centrals into second after thwarting Kinross miracle
CYMS thump Kinross, unbeaten leading into semi-finals | photos
National
Meet Jack Outback, the 'most interesting' Australian revealed by new global research
Don't recognise the name? You'll probably recognise the description.
Liberal senator Cory Bernardi to rock first day of Parliament by resigning from the Turnbull government
Cory Bernardi is set to upend centre-right politics in Australia and announce on Tuesday that he is resigning ...
Malcolm Turnbull reveals Liberal Party too broke to pay federal director Tony Nutt in 2015
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the Liberal Party was too broke to pay its federal director for several ...
Sydney Now: What you need to know on Monday, February 6, 2017
Just how fast will the ice-cream melt today?
Australians almost united in their desire to manufacture more at home
What do Donald Trump, Nick Xenophon, Pauline Hanson and 83 per cent of Australians have in common?
What type of Aussie are you? Meet the 7 new political tribes
Politics is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Top Stories
Community
'Orange's Wonderful Weddings': share your magical day with the city
Siblings looking for a home
Early bird gets the discount
Community service made manageable: Roundabout club seeking members
Entertainment
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Josh Lawson finds the right pitch in his pursuit of Paul Hogan
To prepare for his latest role, Josh lawson spoke with Paul Hogan at length by telephone about his ...
Super Bowl 2017: How to watch the big game in Australia
It's meant to be all about the sport but the biggest star of the Super Bows is, arguably, the half-time ...
Tom Carroll on his recovery from addiction and taking part in the new ABC doco Ice Wars
Tom Carroll continues to put his message across about the dangers of ice - and says his story ...
Life & Style
Thousands of pacemakers and defibrillators 'at risk of hacking'
Thousands of Australians with pacemakers and defibrillators in their hearts are at risk of cybersecurity breaches that could ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Out of pocket waiting for a Medicare rebate
Nine weeks, $1400, 30 phone calls and no response from Medicare.
Why everyone needs a will, especially parents
One of the biggest reasons parents need a will has nothing to do with who gets their money ...
Gold continues to shine for tipsters on back of Trump concerns
The top three places remain unchanged at the end of week two of the four-week Shares Race, as ...
Clock ticks on $1 million super deadline
It's the $1 million opportunity – the last hurrah to get a lot of money inside super and ...
Opinion
Letter to the Editor: Lachlan Valley Railway on track to make home at east fork
OUR SAY: Motorists driven to frustration by petrol price mystery
Affordability: Joyce knows lifestyle is all about choice
Didn’t the city pollies and TV wafflers get their knickers in a knot when Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce ...
The great debate: is the President’s Cup pointless or pivotal?
New superannuation rules to impact pensioners from July 1
Return to school brings a mix of emotions
Travel
Major blow for Airbnb users: New law to restrict New York City apartment rentals
New York City has just made it almost impossible for visitors to rent a short-stay apartment direct from ...
Ocean cruises: Cool down in Alaska with Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and more
There's icy glaciers waiting to cool you down.
Travel advice: How to get a visa in Vietnam
Do I need to send my passport away to get a Vietnamese passport?
Travel deals to Croatia, Thailand, Bali, Cambodia and more
Going Places? Here are the travel deals on offer.