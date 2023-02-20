More details surrounding the near seven hour long fire at the Ophir Road Resource Recovery Centre have been revealed.
Four Canobolas Zone Rural Fire Service (RFS) units and two Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews were called to the centre just after 10am on Sunday, February 19.
FRNSW confirmed the call was as a result of a fire alarm and that crews were able to respond quickly. One firefighter was treated for suspected smoke inhalation but returned to duty shortly after.
Orange City Council told the CWD the fire began in the JR Richards waste baling facility, containing red bin rubbish as well as bulky waste collections.
The shed and equipment were undamaged despite the fire not being put out until 5pm, with the RFS describing the blaze as "technically challenging."
"This large shed is where waste from daily red-bin collections is managed together with incoming waste from the current bulky waste collection," council communications lead Allan Reeder said.
"The shed's fire system was activated. It was a smouldering fire producing a lot of smoke, rather than a lot of flame. RFS crews spent most of the day extinguishing the fire, using fire-suppressing foam.
"Power was turned off by Essential Energy to manage the risk to fire fighters. No damage was sustained to the baling shed or equipment. EPA were notified."
The cause of the fire isn't known but one theory is a dumped battery caught alight, an item council urged residents to throw out properly.
"The cause of the fire is not known," Mr Reeder said.
"Residents are reminded that disused batteries can be taken at no charge to the Community Recycling Centre at Ophir Road.
"Fire damaged waste is being transported to Euchareena Road landfill and will be added to landfill.
"Essential Energy reconnected the power this morning and waste baling resumed as normal. JR Richards are receiving all waste to the Ophir Road Centre as per usual.
"There were no disruptions to collections or deliveries."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily.
