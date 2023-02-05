Central Western Daily
Court

Man in Orange Local Court for assaulting ex-girlfriend before threatening to set her house and car on fire

By Court Reporter
Updated February 6 2023 - 8:28am, first published 7:30am
A man was already in custody when he appeared in Orange Local Court to face domestic violence charges. File picture

A man who assaulted and threatened his ex-partner saying he would "burn the house, car with [you] and the kids in it," was given a custodial sentence when he appeared in court.

