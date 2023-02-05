CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Tuesday Carla was at Eat Botanic followed by Cook Park.
On Friday Jude was at Orange Regional Gallery for the opening of an exhibition by Iku, Invisible Connection. She then went to the belated Christmas party of the Eight Day Games.
On Saturday Jude went to Waratahs for a Hotshots Show. She then went to the Civic Theatre where the Umbilical Brothers where performing.
