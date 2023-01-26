Not many 15-year-olds or 14-year-olds can say they've played cricket in an international environment.
But for Orange's best and brightest, that much is true after the under 15s rep sides tour of Queenstown, New Zealand ended last week.
While the squad's first win didn't come until the last day, the experience gained will be invaluable as the majority of the side prepares for the final two games left in the Western Zone representative competition.
Playing against a majority of players one or two years older than them, coach Pete Jarick said the lessons learnt will be extremely beneficial.
"It's about the future for our kids, getting them better cricket and getting them ready to play first grade," he said.
On day one of the Queenstown Schools Cricket Carnival, Orange came up against eventual tournament winners Timaru Boys High School that showed its class to win by 7 wickets.
Jarick said the side in no way disgraced themselves as they adjusted to the playing conditions.
Having not been to New Zealand in three years, Orange's long-standing relationship with Wakatipu High School was re-born with the two side's playing against each other for the Sharpe-Mawhinney Shield.
Wakatipu went on to win that match by a close 10 runs with Kings School bound Cooper Pullen scoring 59 runs.
Orange saved its best for last, scoring 4/286 against St Bedes College, before bowling them out for 190.
Pullen starred again with 115 not out while Hayden Griffith hit 89 at the top of the order. Toby Middleton had best figures of 3/42.
"It was really good for our guys to come away with a win last round, Toby had a good tournament and Cooper was outstanding - Hayden had a good dig in the last match and him and Coop set us up for a good win," Jarick said.
Pullen's ability with the bat saw him finish leading run-scorer for the tournament with 289 runs at 72.25.
Jarick said overall the pitches in Queenstown played true with some sporting a green tinge.
The biggest distraction came from the unbelievable sights that accompanied the cricket fields with mountain ranges and an airport all in eyesight.
"The win from Queenstown was pretty strong every day and the large number of aircrafts was loud but the scenery made up for it," Jarick said.
"If you're standing out their batting or bowling you're thinking 'wow this is spectacular'."
Jarick added the commitment from parents and players was another impressive aspect of the carnival.
"(The purpose was to) get the guys together and play as a team, the more cricket we play together the better," he said.
"A touring party of 50 is enormous really, it's a great effort to get all those parents to travel and support the kids and our team.
"It's a great experience for these kids to travel and play cricket and really does need to continue.
"Special mention to Erin Jarick for all her efforts in liaising with the NZ carnival committee to get us there and all her efforts with our tour activities whilst on tour."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
