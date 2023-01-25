St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Cody Ramsey has a lengthy spell on the sidelines ahead of him after the fullback was ruled out for the next 12 months.
The Molong gun was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowl condition, in late 2022, which was followed by an extended stay in hospital and significant bowel surgery.
In a statement released by the Dragons, it was revealed this surgery has him on the right path, however it won't be the end of his recovery.
"Surgery was successful, however it will require multiple follow-up procedures over the coming season," Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran said.
"This means that Cody won't be available to play NRL in the 2023 season.
"Our focus will be on Cody's medical rehabilitation and wellbeing in the first phase.
"From there we'll work towards what future looks like for him."
One of the hardest working players in the NRL, Ramsey's debut came in 2020 where he scored two tries in a superb performance.
Ramsey then nailed down his spot the following year, playing 18 games for the Dragons. The lanky utility made the fullback spot his own last year before the devastating disease struck.
It was only in October last year, the Cabonne junior revealed his goals for the upcoming 2023 season, however the focus will now be on contributing to the club in a different capacity.
"He's been in and around training with the players and coaches recently and is having a hugely positive impact on all of us at the club," Haran added.
"Cody is a great character who is one of the most passionate, popular and respected members of our club and will have a significant impact on the success of the team over the coming season."
The Dragons head to the Central West on February 18 for its annual Charity Shield clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Mudgee.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.