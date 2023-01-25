Central Western Daily
St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Cody Ramsey ruled out for the 2023 season

Lachlan Harper
Lachlan Harper
Updated January 26 2023 - 9:59am, first published 9:22am
Cody Ramsey will not take the field in 2023. Picture from file

St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Cody Ramsey has a lengthy spell on the sidelines ahead of him after the fullback was ruled out for the next 12 months.

