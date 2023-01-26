HE'S a jet rocket, a torpedo, a super bike and he made it a hat-trick - Rory Thornhill marked the Bathurst Wallabies' annual Australia Day triathlon in impressive fashion on Thursday.
The star Orange triathlete dominated the long course grand prix style event from the get go as he ran, swam, cycled, jumped in the pool again then powered home on foot.
He stopped the clock in a time of 46 minutes, 23 seconds to finish almost four minutes clear of his nearest rival, Bathurst's Nick North.
In winning for the third time, Thornhill joins North in being the most successful male triathlete in the history of Bathurst's Australia Day event since it was also given status as a round of the Central West Inter Club Triathlon Series.
"It's such a good event, it's so good seeing everyone out here and when you get a cracker of a day like this, it's hard to miss," Thornhill said.
"The type racing I do is super sprint and sprint distance racing, so the different grand prix format really lets me test the waters, try a few different things, so it's really great we have this opportunity here in the Central West.
"It's just a special event on the calendar, I always mark it down and try to get here."
Thornhill added how impressive it was to see the amount of people from his home town.
"Orange is always home for me, so it's always good to come here and see all the Orange shirts out even if we are at Bathurst," he said.
"As the head coach of WRAS, it's good to see the program kick back up again. I'm really fortunate to have this opportunity and go to the places I've been, I'm really fortunate to see the kids of tomorrow coming through and getting the same opportunity."
The race began with a 2.5 kilometre run along the banks of the Macquarie river and Thornhill set off like a jet rocket.
He clocked a split of 7:29 to see him open up a 50-seconds gap over nearest rival, Bathurst's Angus Argent-Smith, with Mudgee's Matt Webster third into the pool behind them.
Thornhill was first to complete the 200 metres swim, but as he reached the final stages of the 16km cycle leg which followed, he could feel North closing in.
North did a powerful 22:22 cycle split, Thornhill a 23:57.
So how did the Orange star respond to the pressure? His second 200m swim was three seconds quicker than his first while he still had the energy to extend his lead over North by a further three minutes, 13 seconds in the run.
"On the bike, towards the end, I took a couple of looks behind me and saw him coming, so I knew had to keep my head down and keep moving forward," Thornhill said.
"I'm running really well at the moment, so I'm happy, I just have to carry it through. I knew Nick North was coming up behind me, so I had to put a little bit of time into him."
North crossed the finish line in second in a time of 50:17, with Argent-Smith (50:50) third.
Mudgee duo Webster (50:52) and Matt Low (51:21) plus Orange's Tim Robinson (53:01) rounded out the top five.
"That was a great race, I just wasn't in it," North laughed.
"He [Thornhill] was unbelievable he took off so fast in that first run and I thought 'I'll never see him again'. I literally had to ride so hard to try and catch him and it still didn't work, so I was completely gassed in that second swim."
While North is getting over a stress fracture and his physio advised him against running, he said "I couldn't miss an event like this".
He pushed himself, but couldn't go with Thornhill, for whom he piled on the praise.
"I just had to take it easy and manage the pain on the run and just work my arse off on the swim and the bike and limit my loss. But Rory is just on another level at the moment," he said.
"It's great to see, you could always tell he was a good athlete and to see him come through the ranks, you could tell he was a huge talent. I haven't raced in a fair while so it was good to see where I'm at - he's miles in front of me now."
