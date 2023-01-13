Cowra's Cooper Pullen has amassed 658 runs in representative cricket so far this season as he prepares to to move to the Kings School in Sydney.
It's another chapter in a promising cricket career for Pullen who moved from the Cowra competition to Cavaliers three years ago.
The talented all-rounder was extremely complimentary when reflecting on his time at the club.
"It went really well," he said.
"I got a lot of coaching and advice from Stu (Middleton) and everyone at the club."
While making the move Pullen, who has starred for Western and Orange sides this season, will complete his cricket commitments with the Orange Under 16 representative team which travels to New Zealand this weekend.
Pullen continued his run feast at the Western NSW Junior Carnival this week highlighted by a 90 not out for Orange in their match against North Shore on Wednesday and 55 not out against Blacktown on Thursday.
Pullen's 90 against North Shore came from just 85 deliveries and included nine fours and a six as Orange made 4/251 from 50 overs with the Cavaliers youngster describing it as his best innings of the tournament despite being 'a bit edgy' at the start.
Orange were perilously placed at 4/79 mid way through their innings before setting an imposing 252 for victory, a task that was beyond North Shore who were dismissed for 167 inside 42 overs.
An impressive 64 not out from Evan David and Toby Middleton's 46 were other major contributors in the Orange innings.
With the ball in hand Pullen sent down three overs costing his side just eight runs.
Completing a fine all round performance he took a catch in the field.
Earlier in the carnival, in Orange's first match, against Tamworth, Pullen showed his liking for the boundary rope, smashing 76 from 100 deliveries, including 12 fours.
Orange finished the match 8/208 before restricting Tamworth to 172 in 45.1 overs with the Cowra all-rounder taking 1-10 from five overs.
His only failure of the carnival with the bat came in Orange's round 2 match against Hornsby when he was dismissed without scoring.
Hornsby went on to win the match, running down the target of 177 set by Orange in 47.5 overs.
Asked to send down 10 overs in the 50 over match Pullen finished with economical figures of 0-26.
In Thursday's finals round Orange took on BCDCA with Pullen hitting two fours and a six on the way to 55 not out in Orange's total of 4/185.
Blacktown replied with 7/164 Pullen bowling a single over finishing with 0-4 taking his bowling figures to 14 wickets this representative season.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
