It's been almost four years in the making, and now Orange's best junior cricketers are back in Queenstown, New Zealand.
Prior to COVID, the Orange under 16 representative team toured the country every second year with the team from Wakatipu High School travelling to Orange the following year.
The dreaded pandemic ruined those plans but a new normal has been reached.
Talented batsman Cooper Pullen was understandably excited ahead of travelling to the country.
"(I'm most excited about) the new fields over there and to see what it's like," he said in the lead up.
Orange is competing at the tournament with eleven other teams that includes Kings School Sydney.
Monday (January 16) was the first day of play but Orange's talented youngsters were able to experience all the beautiful sights the day before.
Upon arriving, the tour started with jet boating and the steepest cable car lift in the southern hemisphere - going up 480 metres to the top of Bobs peak.
Orange had its derby against Wakatipu on Tuesday, with the home side coming away with a win in the T20 match to earn back the Sharpe-Mawhinney Shield.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
