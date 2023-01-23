Central Western Daily

Driver flees the scene after crashing stolen car in Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated January 23 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 3:00pm
Driver flees the scene after crashing stolen car into power pole. File picture.

A police investigation is underway after a stolen car was crashed early Monday morning.

