A police investigation is underway after a stolen car was crashed early Monday morning.
Officers from Central West Police District responded to reports of a crash on Dairy Creek Road at about 6am on January 23.
"An Audi, believed to be stolen, was located having been crashed into a power pole on Dairy Creek Road," a police spokeswoman said.
"There was nobody at the scene and police are seeking information regarding the incident."
While police were unable to say where the car was stolen from, it was believed to have gone missing from the Orange area.
NSW Ambulance were also called to the scene.
"I can confirm paramedics were called to reports a single vehicle crash on Dairy Creek Road, Orange at around 6.10am this morning," a spokesman for NSW Ambulance said.
"There were no patients on scene when paramedics arrived.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
