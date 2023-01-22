CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday, Carla was at both Cook Park and the Adventure Playground to catch some families out enjoying the school holidays.
Then on Friday evening, Carla also went to the Parkview Hotel. She then went to Duntryleague for their popular monthly seafood night. Carla was then at the Gladstone Hotel.
On Saturday, Jude went to the Union Bank where a Rickard Wine event was being held. Jude also went to Duntryleague for a cocktail party being held for the WOM Classic followed by photos at the Greenhouse.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.