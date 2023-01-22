Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Climate

El Nino is likely to return in 2023 - what is it and how has it affected Orange over the years?

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
January 23 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We've all become familiar with the name La Nina over the past three years but with its counterpart El Nino on the horizon, what can Orange expect?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.