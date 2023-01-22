Multiple brazen overnight break ins and thefts are being investigated by police, following a big weekend of car crime in Orange.
The passenger window of a white Holden Colorado was smashed while parked in the McNamara Street carpark. The unidentified thief stole "several" items.
Images taken Sunday morning show an e-tag, iPhone, hooded jumper, and electronic vape littered among the debris and broken glass.
The incident took place fewer than 24-hours after a blue ute suffered an almost-identical fate parked several metres away. A third car had its window smashed at an unknown time.
Orange Police say investigations are ongoing. Officers will canvas potential witnesses and nearby businesses for CCTV on Monday.
We've never had any dramas here before. Most of the neighbours say the same thing ... We've now got to put up with these grubs trawling around- John Pirie
Police said "multiple" cars were stolen Saturday night across Orange. A Mazda CX5 SUV was set alight at a vacant block on Roselawn Drive just after 3am.
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Orange Police Station or NSW Crimestoppers.
A recent NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research report shows Central West car crime is 2.4 times higher than the state average, surging 30 per cent since 2019.
On Friday John Pirie of Yaraan Place, Orange told the CWD he was fed up by the prevalence of break ins on his street.
"We've never had any dramas here before. Most of the neighbours say the same thing ... We've now got to put up with these grubs trawling around," he said.
"It's not the cops' fault. I think it's the judicial system's fault for not locking them up and keeping them locked up.
"I know they can't steal cars without keys, but they're very opportunistic. They'll go through your cars even if they can't knock it off.
"It seems they're impervious to these things. They think that they've got anonymity because of the hoodies and things that they wear."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.