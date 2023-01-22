Central Western Daily

Car windows smashed in Orange CBD on big night of crime

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated January 22 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holden Colorado broken into at McNamara Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Multiple brazen overnight break ins and thefts are being investigated by police, following a big weekend of car crime in Orange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.