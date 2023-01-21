Firefighters were called to a quiet suburban street in Orange in the early hours of Sunday morning to extinguish a car the was engulfed in flames.
Fire and Rescue NSW Orange firefighters received a call about the blaze at 3.42am on Sunday, January 22.
The fire crew arrived at the scene of the fire on a vacant block at Roselawn Drive at 3.48am and found the car, a Mazda CX-3 well alight.
The blaze was extinguished by 4.05am.
The cause of the fire is now a matter for the Central West Police District.
