Having taken home the Western NSW Junior Carnival in 2022, Lachlan Griffith and his under 15s side are keen to repeat as champions.
The tournament in Orange will get underway on Monday, with 16 sides from all across the state set to contest it.
Five players from last year's squad which defeated Dubbo in the grand final - Hayden Griffith, Morty Hamling, Jye Southcombe, Toby Middleton and Cooper Pullen - have once again been selected to take part in this year's event. Coach Lachlan Griffith believes this will provide a good dose of experience for some of the younger team members.
"We're really confident. Haydo and Jye getting first grade experience this year will really help the other boys," he said.
"The likes of Cooper Pullen and Toby Middleton, everybody feeds off each other. They've played around each other for as long as they've been playing cricket.
"I'd like to see us winning, but I really want them to have fun while playing with their mates."
This will be the second consecutive week in which Orange will host the carnival, with the under 13s title taken out by Western Sydney the week prior.
Griffith said it provided a good opportunity for the players to gauge the level of talent from across the state.
"Obviously we want to try and go back-to-back, but there might be a bit more competition this year," the coach added.
"It's a real good opportunity for people to play different teams that might be on different levels to Orange. It's a real good opportunity to see what other talent is out there."
As well as the under 15s, Orange will also host a girls competition, although Western will not field a side this year due to conflicting tournament schedules.
The U15 Orange squad consists of: Oliver Brincat, Hayden Griffith, Cooper Pullen, Morty Hamling, Tyler Millsteed, Baxter Brown, Jye Southcombe, Connor Bennett, Keiran Vernon, Billy Bowden, Toby Jackson and Toby Middleton.
