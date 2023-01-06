A star-studded Western Rams squad has been selected to take on the Canterbury Bulldogs at Pride Park this month.
Andrew Pull will once again coach the side, which comprises 23 players from the Western Women's Rugby League competition.
Among those selected are four Orange Vipers - Bridie McClure, Kiara Sullivan, Jes Pearson and under 18s player Marley Cardwell.
"I've worked with Bridie for a while and she's just a professional woman. She is someone you can trust to see the game plan through. She'll be playing in the halves," Pull said.
"We have Jes 'The Whippet' Pearson. She played Western last year but got hurt 20 minutes into the first half and missed the rest of the series. It's a great chance for her to come back.
"Then you've got Kiara Sullivan who was the Western Women's player of the year for the domestic comp."
As for the younger of the quarter, Pull said that although Cardwell won't feature in the Rams side for the Bulldogs match, he looked forward to seeing where the sport would take her.
"I knew she was a pretty good player, but she's always been in that age group coming up against the Woodbridge side that basically won everything," he said.
"The president of Vipers, Martin Power, tipped me off to have a stronger look at her and she's really good."
Pull said it was pleasing to see how much talent the region had.
"I did have four really good selectors who got around the games and this was the first real, genuine chance to pick players on form, on real good form, because our Western competition is so competitive," he said.
The Bathurst outfit had the most open age players selected with five, while Castlereagh (four), Goannas (four) and Woodbridge (two) also had a decent showing.
"That shows with the Platypi winning the grand final, how many players they had picked. Winning the competition in March and then winning the competition in November, well, they've been rewarded with a lot of good players," Pull said.
Rounding out the squad was a group of four up and coming stars from the Woodbridge under 18s setup which has lost just one game in the past five years.
"Woodbridge didn't have a great season in first grade, but if you have a look at their under 18s side ... it's time to reward them," Pull added.
"Hopefully they bring a bit of enthusiasm and I'm really looking forward to seeing them get the chance."
Pull also pointed to Goannas players Rebecca Smyth and Maggie Townsend as ones to watch out for.
The game against the Bulldogs will kick off at 4pm on Saturday, January 14 at Pride Park. Pull said that although the build-up had been a bit "low-key", he expected a big turn-out for the clash.
"They're bringing out the Harvey Norman squad and I think it's amazing that you've got a team of that level coming out to Orange," he said.
The full squad consists of: Bridie McClure (Vipers), Kiara Sullivan (Vipers), Jes Pearson (Vipers), Molly Hoswell (Woodbridge), Emma Bayley (Woodbridge), Nicole Schneider (Platypi), Tiana Anderson (Platypi), Molly Kennedy (Platypi), Teagan Miller (Platypi), Erin Naden (Platypi), Hayley Andrews (Castlereagh), Kayla Hasson (Castlereagh), Maddy Masman (Castlereagh), Tori Canham (Castlereagh), Rebecca Smyth (Goannas), April Townsend (Goannas), Maggie Townsend (Goannas), Alahna Ryan (Goannas) - Under 18s - Lily Holmes (Woodbridge), Charlotte Gray (Woodbridge), Macy Morrison (Woodbridge), Taylor Keppie (Woodbridge) and Marley Cardwell (Vipers).
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
