Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Orange's Luke Tuckwell to ride solo for AusCycling National Championships under 23s race at Ballarat

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
January 5 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Tuckwell's (far right) solo bid came up just short in last year's Road Nats under 19s road race. Picture by Con Chronis/Aus Cycling.

LUKE Tuckwell's going to have to go it alone in this Saturday's AusCycling National Championships under 23s race at Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.