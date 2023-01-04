Central Western Daily
Mankad debate rages on in Orange as city's skippers have their say

January 5 2023
Could cricket lovers soon see a wave of mankads in the Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition? Well, according to a handful of skippers, it's fair game if the situation was to arise.

