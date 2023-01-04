Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
What's on

Family Fun Day returns to Towac Park with full slate of races scheduled

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated January 4 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Racing Orange's Bree Mcminn will be hoping the sun is shining on Friday for the Kennards Hire Family Fun Day. Picture by Jude Keogh.

What better way to kick off the new year than a day at the races? That's the mantra that Racing Orange's Bree Mcminn will have this Friday as Towac Park plays host to Kennards Hire Family Fun Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.