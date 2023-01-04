What better way to kick off the new year than a day at the races? That's the mantra that Racing Orange's Bree Mcminn will have this Friday as Towac Park plays host to Kennards Hire Family Fun Day.
Following a wet start to the racing season, the Orange venue is set to host a full eight race TAB meeting on January 6.
As to be expected, hometown trainer Alison Smith has gone big on this occasion as she will be hoping to replicate her form from Tradies and Ladies Day in 2021.
On that occasion, the Orange trainer got a win thanks to Who's Tinny and jockey Kath Bell-Pitomac. While the mare will be back in action this time around - in the last race of the day - it will be ridden by Jess Taylor.
Who's Tinny is far from the only horse that Smith will put out onto the track, with Smith scheduling nine runs in total and four in the second run of the day alone.
The first race of the day will be the Angullong Wines Maiden Plate (1400 metres) and will start at 1.15pm.
As for off-the-track entertainment, there will be plenty for the kids to enjoy as well. There will be jumping castles and games for the children, with music presented by DJ Dave O'Hara
Gates will open from midday, with tickets able to be purchased from www.123tix.com.au/events/36718.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
