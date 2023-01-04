It's finals day eve, and the action across Orange's cricket fields has been jam-packed.
The third day of the 2023 under 13s Western NSW Junior Cricket Carnivals was fiercely contested, with finals spots on the line who'd expect anything less?
Kicking off on Monday, January 2, our photographer Carla Freedman was out and about to snap all of the action on and off the field ahead of Thursday's crunch action.
