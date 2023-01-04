Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Photos from Western NSW Junior Cricket Carnival under 13s in Orange

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
January 4 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's finals day eve, and the action across Orange's cricket fields has been jam-packed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.