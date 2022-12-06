Families are struggling to come to terms with what happened after Glenroi Heights Public School went up in flames on Monday night.
Rebecca Hart currently has two children attending the school, with her eldest kids having also gone to Glenroi Public.
She could see the fire happening from her front door and said her children were left "devastated" by the incident.
"All of my children went to that school and so did my best friend's kids, my niece and nephews. It's a family thing to go to that school, so it's quite upsetting," Ms Hart said.
"My kids have been going there for the past 20 years and it's just devastating. I was worried about the classrooms, because I couldn't tell where it was."
The blaze took hold of the top floor of the two-storey administration building which also houses the school's library.
While Ms Hart was relieved to see that no classrooms were damaged as a result, she feared that her daughter's final memories at the school would be that of disappointment.
"I've got a year sixer who is doing her farewell in the next two weeks. She doesn't think she'll get to do her farewell," she said.
"It's an excellent school and it's not just a school, it's a community. Words just don't express what that school means to us."
Rachel and Wade Clarke have two sons who attend Glenroi Public and didn't discover what had happened until Tuesday morning.
"Mason [one of the couple's sons] is in the support unit and there's only a few schools in town that actually have support units to that extent where they are safe," Mrs Clarke said.
"They can't just stick these kids in another school or somewhere else in the meantime. Those kids are some of the most understanding and non-judgmental kids that you'll get. They're just really lovely children and it's so disappointing this has happened."
Mr Clarke works in the school's canteen three days a week and said everything in the admin building, from the teacher's staffroom, principal's office and front desk was destroyed.
"I know it's had its troubles, but it's a great little school," he said.
"I see those kids pretty much everyday because I work in the canteen. I walk into some classrooms and they're all like 'hi Wade, hi Wade, how are you going'. I don't know half of these kids' names, but they know me. They are a lovely bunch of kids."
Both Mr and Mrs Clarke were quick to praise the school's staff and hoped they would be able to recover from this as quickly as possible.
"They are so patient, so kind and so understanding," Mrs Clarke said.
"When you have a child in the support unit who does a few things wrong themselves, they are never ones to make you feel less of a parent or that they don't want that child at school. They're just amazing."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
