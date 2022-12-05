A Glenroi man who punched a windscreen and ripped a rear vision mirror from the roof of a car after a nine-hour drinking session has been convicted in Orange Local Court.
The 41-year old man, who is not being named in order to protect his victim, plead guilty to one count of behaving in an offensive manner in public and one count of stalk/intimidate intending to cause fear/physical harm, which is a domestic violence related charge.
Court documents showed on May 28, 2022, the man had been drinking at the Victoria Hotel from 4pm to 8.30pm when he was picked up by the victim, his long-term partner.
The victim then dropped him at the Ophir Hotel where he continued drinking until 1.15am the following morning. He was again picked up and driven by the victim to McDonald's on Bathurst Road where an argument broke out between the two.
He became agitated and smashed cup holders inside the car. The victim then drove to a relative's house during which the man punched the windscreen, cracking it. He refused to get out once they reached their destination.
The victim then drove to Orange Police Station. The man grabbed the rear vision mirror and ripped it from the roof of the car before following the victim into the foyer of the station where he was later arrested.
Fronting court on December 1, the man did not contest the charges. His lawyer Katarina Duncan said her client "understood he had a drinking problem and one that needed to be addressed" and that if he kept on drinking he would "lose his family".
Ms Duncan said the man had abstained from drinking for six months since the incident and noted a merit report was "glowing", citing good prospects for rehabilitation.
The court also heard that he had contributed $500 for repairs to the car out of his own money and at his own initiative.
In handing down his sentence, Magistrate David Day noted the man's steady employment and responsibilities as a father.
He was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order and given a $220 fine.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
