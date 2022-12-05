Central Western Daily
Glenroi man sentenced after punching car windscreen and ripping rear view mirror from roof in alcohol-fueled domestic violence incident

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated December 6 2022 - 9:36am, first published 7:30am
A 41-year old Glenroi man fronted Orange Local Court on a domestic violence charge on December 1. File picture

A Glenroi man who punched a windscreen and ripped a rear vision mirror from the roof of a car after a nine-hour drinking session has been convicted in Orange Local Court.

