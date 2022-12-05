A new addition to One Strength has been helping people prolong a sweat or gear them up for the day ahead.
The gym recently installed a sauna and ice bath into their setup, with the brainchild behind the idea, Raz Davis, proud of the reception it has received.
"I'm probably a chronic over-trainer, so any way to help my recovery and help speed up the process, that was my number one thing," she said.
"I'm really, really intrigued with Cold Plunge ice baths and things like that, especially around their ability to help with mental health as well."
The sauna can hold up to five people at any time, while the ice bath can get 2-3 brave souls in their at once.
"It can completely freeze over, that's how cold it gets," Mrs Davis said of the ice bath.
"It's definitely one of the funner things to do. You can really see the difference when people leave the room if they've finished on the sauna or the cold plunge. They're very chill when they've finished on the sauna and then if someone's had a cold plunge then they're hyped up and really excited."
But as Mrs Davis pointed out, the room isn't just for those working out.
"You don't have to relate either of them to exercise," she said.
"You can do either of them any time of day, but a cold plunge is really good at the start to set your day off right, but you can also do them after exercise to help with recovery.
"Sauna is really good a few hours before bed or post-exercise because it prolongs that workout."
A new store has popped up in the Orange City Centre just in time for some last minute Christmas shopping.
Alex Pilcher is the owner of The White Place, which operates its main store in Byng Street, but decided to open up a pop-up shop in the shopping centre in the lead up to the holiday period.
"There's lots of foot traffic in the shopping centre, it's a great opportunity to showcase to another area in town," she said.
"It's also allowed me to hire a few new staff members so we can go into next year with some new faces as well, which is great."
Billed as a "stylish furniture" store with home décor products, Ms Pilcher said the pop-up would specialise in clothes and gifts to help people get their Christmas shopping done.
"It's to give a gift option at a slightly different price point," she added.
"Some people wouldn't even know that we're up there in Byng Street, so it's a good cross for us."
Having been open for only a week, already Ms Pilcher has been happy with how the City Centre store has been going.
"It's been really good so far, there's been a good response and clothing is selling really well which is fantastic."
The store will be open seven days a week in the lead-up to Christmas. Opening hours are 9.30am - 5pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 2pm Saturday and Sundays.
A McNamara Street shop is set to close less than two years after first opening its doors.
Thread the Needle with 4 Fat Ladies opened on April 17, 2021 at the site of the former café site next to Grocer and Co Organics.
But its time will soon be coming to an end, with confirmation that its last day of trade will be on December 17
"It has been our pleasure to have run our little shop for the time we have. The time has come for many different reasons for us to move on, cease running our shop Threat the Needle with 4 Fat Ladies...be it 2 thinning ladies," a message from co-owners Jacky Grey and Donna Knight read.
"From November 17 to end of trade December 17 inclusive, we will have a sale of all stock 40 per cent off. Cash only - 50cm min cut off the bolt.
"We have enjoyed our time getting to know all of you who have supported us."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
