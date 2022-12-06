An Orange business has shot to prominence after taking out three national prizes for its work on the old Lands Office building on Kite Street.
Colour City Painting won big at the annual Master Painters Awards for Excellence on November 26, being awarded Regional Commercial Project of the Year, the Commercial Repaint for Regional NSW and the Heritage and Restoration Commercial for Regional NSW.
The old Lands Office was built in 1910 and enjoys NSW heritage-listing status as a fine example of government architect W.L. Vernon's work.
It was purchased by OCTEC in 2019 and now serves as one of the company's 'Transition to Work' offices.
Colour City Painting managing director Anton Hartley said it was rewarding to be recognised for what was at times a challenging project, given the structure's historical significance.
"With the judging there are a lot of projects across the state so to win it is pretty good," he told the Daily.
"It's rewarding doing it. You get an old building that's been knocked around and you try hard to bring it back to what it used to be.
"Matching the colour scheme was a fun process for everyone involved. To get it right, we got a lot of samples and it took a bit of time but it was all worth it in the end."
OCTEC's Deanne Phillips praised the job that had been done and said Orange had a responsibility to preserve its heritage.
"Poor Anton, we had a number of changes to get it just right but the painters were excellent," she said.
"Our CEO [Andrew McDougall] has been very keen to maintain a lot of the history and heritage. We've been really involved with heritage groups in the city. We need to maintain what we have here."
Manager of corporate services at OCTEC Fred Emmi said the company had received a lot of feedback from residents who had noticed the building.
"There actually have been people who have passed in the street and want to look in the building and they've certainly noticed it since it's been brought back to life," he said.
"A lot of people have commented on it. It really needed a facelift as soon as we purchased it in 2019."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
