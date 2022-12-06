Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
In Depth

Kira-Lea Dargin reflects on her Woodbridge under 14s side's premiership season

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated December 6 2022 - 4:31pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woodbridge's premiership winning under 14s side. Picture by Western Women's Rugby League

Leading 24-20 with 30 seconds remaining, Woodbridge's under 14s side was battling to defend its line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.