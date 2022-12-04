Central Western Daily
Erin Naden claims player of the match honours after winning her third premiership in a year

Erin Naden after winning player of the match in the WWRL grand final. Picture by Lachlan Harper

On Saturday afternoon at Kennard Park, Wellington, Erin Naden stamped her name as one of the best sportspeople in the region after yet another accolade.

