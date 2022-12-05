Central Western Daily
Central Western Daily's Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket team of the week for December 3

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:10pm, first published 4:00pm
Matt Corben and Kyle Buckley share a laugh during their dominant display for Cavaliers. Picture by Phil Blatch

With a mixed bag of performances, some clubs put forward their best performances of the year while others did the exact opposite on day one in round seven of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket.

