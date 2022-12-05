With a mixed bag of performances, some clubs put forward their best performances of the year while others did the exact opposite on day one in round seven of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket.
So let's get straight into team of the week.
With a sprinkle of Milthorpe magic, CYMS are in a dominant position against defending premiers St Pat's.
The strong start came of the back of Oldham on top of the order, who hit 85 to start CYMS' innings in style with the score 6/346 at the close of play.
It's taken a few rounds but the Mac attack has hit his stride well and truly.
Macpherson's 132 off 103 balls helped Rugby Union reach 6/407 with Orange City in all sorts of trouble at 2/12.
We'd hate to put the commentators curse on Laird, but it seems a hundred is around the corner when Cavaliers resume play against Bathurst City.
Sitting on 76 not out, the first drop batsman should bat comfortably next week with Cavs already ahead on first innings.
What a purple patch of form this man is in.
A century last week, followed by another on the weekend. 2022 is turning out to be the year of Bailey Ferguson after he notched 116 runs off 88 balls, sharing a 192-run partnership with Laird before he was trapped in front.
We're batting very deep for this team of the week edition.
St Pat's might have learnt a lesson on the weekend to not awake the beast after chirping on the field only assisted Tink to his maiden senior century. Hitting 19 fours in an innings of 114, St Pat's might've been chasing the ball with their tails between their legs.
You know there's been some significant runs scored when this man is batting six.
Qureshi was in the runs himself, scoring 80 not out in Rugby's innings of 6/407. A century might have been coming his way had Rugby not declared.
Middleton is turning out to be as equally as capable with the ball as he is with his bat this season.
After five wickets against Orange City last week, he returned figures of 2/11 from 4.3 overs against Bathurst City to help bowl the Redbacks out for 104.
With Centrals bowled out for 124, there was bound to be a few ORC faces making their way into this side.
Borgstahl is one of those faces, opening the bowling, ripping through the middle order and securing 3/30 off 8 overs.
While there wasn't many shining lights for Centrals on the weekend, Pullar's bowling performance was one of note.
With 4/43 from nine overs, Pullar ensured ORC's score didn't get too crazy.
Now, the magic of PlayHQ means Wayne Sellers has figures of 3/23 while Ryan has 3/35 in the scorebook.
We'll go with tradition and believe the scorebook and give Ryan another spot in team of the week.
He's been an extremely consistent performer for Cavaliers this season, and Buckley continued that trend on the weekend.
In Bathurst City's low score, Buckley had figures of 4/34 from 13 overs in a brilliant bowling performance.
Team of the week tally:
Four appearances - Clint Moxon.
Three - Andrew Brown, Hugh Parsons, Jameel Qureshi, Cameron Laird, Bailey Ferguson.
Two - Connor Slattery, Matt Fearnley, Matt Corben, David Rogerson, Lachlan Skelly, Matthew Holmes, Sam Macpherson, Jacob Ryan, Kyle Buckley, Hugh Middleton.
One - Mac Webster, Wes Lummis, Yousuf Qureshi, Daryl Kennewell, Lachlan Skelly, Ed Morrish, Cooper Brien, Henry Shoemark, Brett Causer, Fletcher Rose, Flynn Taylor, Alan Ahatt, Russell Gardner, Thomas Belmonte, Oliver Newton, David Henderson, Nathan Rosser, Michael Tobin, Brad Glasson, Imran Qureshi, Daniel Burchmore, Tynan Southcombe, Derryn Clayton, Angus Norton, Stuart Pullar, Tait Borgstahl, Charlie Tink, Will Oldham.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
