It was the moment that kicked the Kangaroos into gear.
After a tight start to the Rugby League World Cup, some quick Jack Wighton thinking turned the momentum Australia's way and set them on course for the 30-10 victory over Samoa at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Wighton took a quick 20-metre tap after a grubber had gone dead in-goal. And he was able to put his winger Valentine Holmes away for a big break.
It put the Aussies on the front foot and they then dominated the game.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was proud of the efforts of both members of the Green Machine in the final - Wighton and Samoa prop Josh Papalii.
Wighton joined the likes of Australia coach Mal Meninga, Steve Walters, Bradley Clyde and Papalii a Raiders player who has won the World Cup.
"He really struck some momentum for them early in the game when he took the initiative of taking a 20-metre tap and putting Valentine Holmes through a hole," Stuart said.
"And it really got them on the front foot and created some momentum and I really think it was a surge Australia needed early in the game, and it came off some great initiative from Jack.
"It was a wonderful achievement for both boys to make the final and now for Jack and the Kangaroos, winning a World Cup is very special."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
