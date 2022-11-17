Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video

'Australian spirit' alive and well in Eugowra during flood clean-up

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
November 17 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The "Australian spirit" is alive and well in Eugowra according to one volunteer firefighter who has been helping in any way he can.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.