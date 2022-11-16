Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Good News

Orange Ex-Services Club praises community for 'quick' response to flood crisis and call for more donations

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
November 16 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange Ex-Services Club CEO Nathan Whiteside has praised the community for its "quick" response to the region's flood crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.