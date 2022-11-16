Orange Ex-Services Club CEO Nathan Whiteside has praised the community for its "quick" response to the region's flood crisis.
Towns such as Molong, Canowindra, Forbes and Cudal have all experienced major flooding since Monday, November 14.
By far the worst hit has been Eugowra with houses ripped from their foundations, cars flipped and even loss of life.
The club has been receiving evacuees from the small town, housing them in hotels in Orange and providing necessities like clothing, food and water.
Mr Whiteside said the response from the community had enabled support to be given immediately.
"We pretty much kicked into gear straight away when we knew how quickly the water was rising in those villages. We did the same thing with Lismore," he told the Daily.
"The response has been great, as always. The community is quick to jump in.
"We've had some businesses in town already come in and donate $1000-$1500 worth of vouchers. We've had contact from a company that wants to give $5000 so we can buy vouchers with that.
"Those people in the motel rooms, they have nothing. So they need things like deodorant, nappies and dog food.
"That's where the community has helped us to be able to do that straight away. You can't take things to Eugowra at the moment because there is nowhere to put it."
Vouchers and cash donations are the most in-demand items which are being stockpiled and organised at the club.
Mr Whiteside said it was likely support would still be needed months into the future.
"I went to Eugowra yesterday and it's just devastation at the moment so they're still going to need things in two months time, six months time and 12 months time," he said.
"Basically what we are is just the in-between, getting this stuff supplied. We'll collate all the money and vouchers and we'll ensure they actually get to victims in the towns that have been affected.
"We won't give that to someone else to do. We'll make sure the $50 woolies voucher gets to someone in Molong or Canowindra or Eugowra.
"It's not on the club to be the shining light. What we are is simply conduit for the community to those other areas."
If you would like to donate, you can call reception on (02) 6362 2666.
The club is currently accepting the following:
Any cash donations will be accepted at reception and will go towards eftpos cards and voucher.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
