Eugowra has been left decimated by Monday's horrific flooding, with much of the town completely gutted by the ferocity and the volume of water that flowed down the Mandagery Creek.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman traveled over to Eugowra on Wednesday.
She captured these incredible photos of both the heartache suffered, as well as the absolute good in people who are already rolling their sleeves up to begin the clean-up.
Cabonne Shire mayor Kevin Beatty on Tuesday said the aftermath of the flood looked more like a bomb had gone off in the centre of town.
