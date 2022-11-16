Central Western Daily
Photos from the devastating Eugowra floods, November 2022

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath, and Carla Freedman
Updated November 16 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 4:00pm
George and Sue Cross standing in front of house that floated down street to where it is and nearly hit them. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Eugowra has been left decimated by Monday's horrific flooding, with much of the town completely gutted by the ferocity and the volume of water that flowed down the Mandagery Creek.

Editor, Central Western Daily

Carla Freedman

Photographer

