Eugowra has been left devastated.
"You've got houses now that have come to rest in the middle of the roadways through the eastern side of Eugowra," Cabonne Shire mayor Kevin Beatty said.
"Houses that were number 14 are now at number 28 and the only thing that's stopped it is they've come to rest against a power pole or a tree.
"Cars that are standing on their edge up against trees, our own council truck has been washed off the road."
This is the aftermath for the shire's community of Eugowra after flash flooding of unimaginable force swept into the town on Monday morning, November 14.
Cr Beatty said words can't describe the destruction when he spoke to ACM after his first access to the community on Tuesday.
Emergency services were searching for a woman believed missing in the floodwaters, and also held grave concerns for an 85-year-old man not seen since 9am Monday.
As of Wednesday lunchtime the search continues.
The inundation sparked a mammoth rescue effort, with every emergency service resource available including 14 helicopters deployed and people airlifted from their rooftops.
Just 50 to 70 of the village's 800 residents remained by Tuesday afternoon, in the evacuation centre at the showground where power had been restored.
Others were bussed out to Orange, where they are being accommodated.
On Tuesday, the mayor met with emergency services on the ground and those who had chosen to stay on at the showground.
Ninety per cent of the town has been devastated by the flooding, he told ACM, and a massive task lies ahead.
"Words can't describe the destruction," Cr Beatty said.
"It's like a tornado's gone through. It's like a bomb's gone off. It's quite devastating.
We have got to make the town safe for people to go back in and start to try and salvage or clean up their properties.- Cr Kevin Beatty
"I haven't seen anything like it. It's one horrific sight.
"You've got houses that have been literally picked up off their piers and driven anywhere from 50 metres, some of them, to 200m.
"You've got houses now that have come to rest in the middle of the roadways through the eastern side of Eugowra."
There was about 120mm of rain measured in the already saturated region on Sunday afternoon and night, but the force of the water that was coming Eugowra's way could not have been imagined.
"There's been that much force through there in a wave of water that people were scrambling to roofs and grabbing hold of trees as they're swept away," Cr Beatty said.
"We had a gentleman who hopped in his car, and when he hopped in his car the water was just on the tyres at the rim, so 6 to 8 inches deep.
"He drove 150m and his car was swept off the road into the front yard of a house and came to rest against a house.
"He got out and he was standing in water up to his shoulders."
On Tuesday, the State Emergency Service had begun safety assessments, but Cr Beatty acknowledged there was a long road ahead.
"We have got to make the town safe for people to go back in and start to try and salvage or clean up their properties," Cr Beatty said.
"It's going to be a massive task, just the attempt to clean up - just the houses alone that are still standing in their original position.
"But some have been pushed off their piers slightly, to render them safe is going to be a massive job.
"The cars, the debris that's through the town, you've got cars that are standing on their edge up against trees, our own council truck has been washed off the road.
"There's an ambulance vehicle sitting at 45 degrees in a culvert.
"It's going to be a massive, massive task."
