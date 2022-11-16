Molong's Rapid Relief Team (RRT) has been living up to its name in recent days, leaping into action to deliver essentials to residents suffering from the flood crisis gripping the region.
RRT is an organisation that provides emergency assistance during disasters and a group of Molong-based volunteers were busy at work on Tuesday morning, November 15.
The group is made up of two sets of siblings, making it a deeply personal task.
Volunteer and lifelong Molong resident Thomas Scott said the least they could do was provide water and food to exhausted residents.
"Just devastation, that's what got me. People have just lost everything basically," he told the Daily.
"It's heartbreaking really, so the very least we can do is provide them a feed or something to eat or drink, a bit of comfort from our point of view.
"Food is a basic service and we're very glad to help where we can in some way. It's a small community and we're all in this together.
"I sure hope we've had an impact, it sounds like we have."
Fellow volunteer Harland Sandeman, who was working alongside his two brothers, described RRT as just another "cog" in the response machine.
"It was incredible to see such a small community come together as one," he said.
"I thought about it at the end of yesterday and we're [RRT] just one part of the cog, really.
"Communities have their firies and SES and whatnot, and everyone needed to be fed and watered and that's what RRT does and what our focus is; to fill a void in a sense.
"We come in as a group as a support mechanism for the whole community in a time like this, that's just what we do and we're always happy for be there in times like this."
Mr Scott said the team was preparing to head out to Eugowra, which is caught in the middle of a catastrophic flood event.
"There's a lot [of other people] in there helping out, it's not just us," he said.
"We're here to do our bit and move on, we're over in Eugowra already set-up with another team and some of our guys are on there way there now."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
