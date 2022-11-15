A band of builders based in Molong say missing a few days of paid work is nothing in comparison to what their hometown has already lost.
The news that their village had been devastated by major flooding on Monday morning led to an easy business decision that would quickly follow, with Zac White clearing his building company's scheduled work for the week.
The Zac White Building crew have been a moving mob of assistance in Molong ever since, backing up on Tuesday morning to continue supporting the community in its flooded aftermath.
"It's been pretty hard seeing the damage through the main street and you feel so bad for all of the local businesses that have had so much invested there," Mr White said.
"We were seeing [business owners] over the day go through a range of emotions from absolute shock in the morning to just this state of disbelief."
Mr White said one of the hardest things his crew saw on Monday was watching business owners grapple with the damage left behind.
While being objective and action-driven was a necessity to knock over the enormous amount of clean-up required, he said it was also very difficult to see people struggling to come to grips with the destruction.
"At the start of the day, you could see how hard it was for them to part with their stuff and throw everything out," he said.
"Towards the end of the day, it was a little easier for those owners to get in there and help out, but that process was pretty heartbreaking for everyone."
Despite describing the event as an evidently "negative and sad" disaster for the town, Mr White spoke about the sense of community being the positive drawcard of it all.
It's been pretty hard seeing the damage through the main street ... We were seeing [business owners] over the day go through a range of emotions.- Owner of Zac White Building based in Molong, Zac White
He thinks it will take "a very long time" for flood-affected residents and businesses to recover both tangibly and emotionally, with the rebuilding process one that's foreseeably going to be a long one.
"Particularly for these local businesses I don't know how many of them will recover and especially off the back of COVID as well, where most of them have really struggled," he said.
"It was such a positive for them to get going [with business] again, so I think it's a real worry and a real concern going forward."
Which is why for the interim, putting the company's usual jobs on immediate hold to help people get back on their feet, wasn't a hard choice to make.
Those tasks have involved just about anything and everything, from dismantling shelving, clearing debris, heavy-lifting of strewn appliances and furniture, and piling skip bins with scattered rubbish and muck.
"We've got places we need to be, but it's more important that we're here for the next couple of days for this initial clean-up," Mr White said.
"There's only so much we can do really in terms of providing that manual labour, but obviously it's going to take months and months and months to recover, so we'll give an extra hand with fixing fences, backyards, doors, framing, windows - all of that sort of stuff."
After this week, the crew will juggle their usual workload with ongoing maintenance and construction across the community where its needed.
This will involve before and after regular hours, including recovery restoration jobs over the weekends.
"We'll certainly do what we can to help out moving forward from now until Christmas, so we'll be doing anything we can with any chance we can get," he said.
"It's a bit hard with insurance and whatnot, because we don't know what we can and can't do with different places yet until those spaces have been properly assessed, but we'll be doing our best in terms of trying to make things structurally safe where possible."
Once the building mob click over to those sporadic odd jobs, Mr White said he hopes that businesses keep plugging away and don't lose hope.
"There's going to be enormous onus on the owners to want to really drive it to keep it going once people stop turning up to help out," he said.
"And that's going to be difficult as well, but for us to be able to give back while we can to the town we call home, we'll just keep doing that."
The place where many of these builders have grown up and attended school, it's a matter of the heart when it comes to what they're doing.
Supporting the village is second nature to them, simply because pulling together in times of need is all they've ever known.
"It's nice to hear the positive impacts we've had in a short amount of time, but this is just our town and I guess you could say it's our normal to get in and help out," Mr White said.
"For us to lose a few days of work is nothing compared to what a lot of people have already lost and will lose as a town moving forward.
"[Molong] is our home - it's where we live, it's who we play footy for, it's who we work for - so as corny as it sounds, this is our little community; we're always going to back it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.