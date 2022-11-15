Basic supermarket services could be up and running within a "hopeful" timeframe, pending power to sites, with work to repair petrol bowsers that were under water to take a little longer.
The bottom line of it all is that everyone is "doing their best" to come up with new ideas and try to make something work for the interim, Molong's business owners say.
The priority of family-run business owners of Ahmedi's IGA Molong is to supply the flood-devastated town with a smaller range of grocery items as soon as possible.
"We are pushing for a 10-day turnaround and we should be able to open the doors with a basic offer, but it certainly won't be like it was before or be back to what we were in terms of our range," Imran Ahmedi said.
"We've got generators going at the moment to try and get power back to the building and we're also hoping to have some temporary shelving and grocery items back in as well.
"So fingers crossed it all goes to plan, but we're just trying to do the best we can for now."
Supermarket owners in the village since February, Monday morning's flood aftermath revealed their newly bought and rebranded store was left in tatters, like the majority of Bank Street's business spaces.
The store's front windows were smashed from the water pressure and large appliances were strewn across the supermarket, with cash registers forcibly relocated to the back of the store.
Disheveled aisles and face-down freezers made the massive list of destruction, with the site's corrugated iron backing uprooted from the building's bricking on one side, exposing the store completely.
Considering the current extent of the damage, the owners say temporary freezers for dairy, meat and produce refrigeration should be arriving immediately - though the successful operation of this will pend solely on when electricity is restored to the site.
"We're not even in a position to take a load if we were to get one and if we were to set-up in a temporary location, it would take us another good four-to-five days to get up and running so we're trying to think forward as much as possible," Mr Ahmedi said.
"So we'll spend that extra few days to sling some cabling and get some temporary refrigeration going, because we've got the space and we've got the facilities and cool rooms getting back online to do all of that."
Several community members have offered temporary locations for the family to run basic food services, though the owners feel it's "more viable" to be non-operational for those extra few days to resume services in the store.
Though grocery range would be "condensed to maybe 70 per cent" of what it was before, the water aftermath doesn't offer a quick fix scenario.
"To try to obviously fix the damage inside the store is not a two or three week job, we're talking a good four or five months to re-do everything and get back to that level we were at before," Mr Ahmedi said.
"But we really appreciate everyone's help, it's been absolutely fantastic and I guess that's the benefit of regional living; where we've got these tight-knit communities and everyone hooks in."
Hundreds of Molong's residents, emergency service crews, council members and fellow business owners were literally shoveling decimated food items into wheelbarrows and empty trollies on Monday.
The Ahmedi family feel overwhelmed with the response of the town and said the support is all the more reason to want to bring services back quickly.
"I don't even know peoples' names who have been here helping relentlessly since yesterday, but we're so grateful," Mr Ahmedi said.
"We wish we could shake everybody's hand for what they've done, it's been quite humbling to see."
The family predicts a full restoration of the store with new equipment by the March to April mark in 2023.
At the scene on Tuesday at the town's only petrol site, director of Best Western Petroleum Services, Kevin Brennan was assessing the fuel system at Molong's BP service station following Monday's major flooding event.
While he said that no water was detected in the fuel itself, significant damage has impacted a majority of the electronic components of those pumps.
"All nine or 10 of the bowsers have been underwater and all of the electronics have been affected by the water and the rubbish in that water," Mr Brennan said.
"Fuel-wise, there's no way of getting it out of the ground, so we're just trying to come up with an idea to make a temporary fuel tank so people can at least access fuel for a couple of weeks to get where they need to go."
Mr Brennan said at least two to three of the bowers will need to be fully replaced, with the potential of four being rendered out of service and no longer operational.
Along with a full clean of the pumps, an electrician was also on the way to the town's service station on Tuesday morning to further asses the overall integrity of the bowsers.
Employee at Molong's BP, Elli Gosper was covered in muck to knock over more of the clean-up aftermath in the town.
She agreed the bowser situation so far wasn't fairing the best, with residents unlikely to see fuel in the coming days.
"It's probably looking like we'll need all-new pumps and people will have to go to Orange for a while to get fuel," she said.
"We're trying to get everything up and running as quickly as we can, but we're also dealing with walls that have literally moved and fridges that are completely done.
"Our town is just doing its best right now."
