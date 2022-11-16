When Katie Letcher played her first national championships in under 15s, she was satisfied, content and delighted with where her career was at.
However, that was just the tip of the iceberg and now she's preparing to play in her third and final national championships with NSW Country under 19s after being named in the squad this week.
It's an achievement she never foreshadowed.
"When I first made it in 15s, it was really exciting for me," she said.
"It was something I worked really hard for and was finally able to achieve it so I was very pleased with that.
"The last championships was a bonus because I wasn't sure if I'd make it but I did and really enjoyed it.
"But if you asked me when I was in under 15s if I'd be able to play in three national championships I'd be pretty stoked with that. I'm really happy with where I've progressed and how far I've come and am looking forward to embracing it and enjoying it."
Having already been part of the country training squad, Letcher's selection for the championships was somewhat inevitable and it caps what's already been a significant year for the wicket-keeper.
Formerly from Yeoval, Letcher moved to Sydney a month ago to start her career with Manly Warringah in the first grade competition of NSW Premier Cricket.
It's an adjustment she's enjoyed.
"It's been really nice actually, I was a bit surprised because it's been a lot better than what I thought it'd be," she said.
"Obviously moving from country to city there's a lot of adjustments there but I'm really happy with how it's going so far.
"I've had a lot of great opportunities since I'm training at cricket central multiple times a week and playing for Manly in first grade."
The former Orange City cricketer's appearances in first grade have been a regular occurrence, and on November 6 she was able to secure a breakthrough batting innings against Sydney, hitting 43 after her team was 3/5.
Ultimately Manly fell just short of victory, but there was still a sense of achievement for Letcher.
"It was really nice to get some runs on the board ... I was really proud to have come in and put on a good (95-run) partnership with Lauren (Kua) and got ourselves back in the game," she said.
"I was really happy to have contributed from a team perspective in the game against Sydney which has always been quite a dominant team in women's premier cricket."
However, when December 5 rolls around, Letcher will have to take a break from her Manly duties and play for NSW Country in Perth.
With her previous national championship campaigns being held in Adelaide and Canberra, the trip to Perth will present a new challenge.
For Letcher, the chance to play for NSW Country is something she always cherishes.
"I really enjoy representing regional NSW, it's been a big part of my life," she said.
The national championships schedule will be jam-packed for all teams with around seven regular matches played over the week with finals included along with the chance to play at the WACA.
For Letcher, the focus won't be on individual goals, more so prioritising the team's success.
"Personally for me what I really want to get out of it is to be a good leader," she said.
"Sometimes I get caught up too much in outcome goals at these tournaments and sometimes that can mess with your head so I want to go in this tournament being team-oriented and help out the team as much as I can.
"We have a really young side and a lot of the girls haven't been at national championships before because of COVID ... so there's not a whole lot of experience and it's about me trying to be best leader as I can and help the girls get the best out of their performance."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.