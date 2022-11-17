Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Janet Clyde and Louise Eggleston on what keeps bringing them back to the Eight-day games Kings and Queens of Sport

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated November 18 2022 - 9:58am, first published 8:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Clyde and Louise Eggleston. Picture by Lachlan Harper

For over a decade, Janet Clyde had been encouraged to participate in the annual eight-day games Kings and Queens of sport event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.