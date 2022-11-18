A Molong woman has described the terrifying ordeal of spending the night trapped in four foot of water as floods ravaged her town.
At around 1.30am on Monday, Jenny Oswald answered the door of her Watson Street home to two men warning her that the flood was approaching.
She went to grab her phone, but by the time came back, it was too late to leave. One of the men - Jimmy Mansell - was still at her doorstep and said they would have to ride out the storm inside her home.
"In the house we went and that's where we stayed all night," Ms Oswald said.
"We were up to our eyeballs in water, four foot of it, but Jimmy said he wouldn't leave me."
With water rising quickly around them, Ms Oswald wondered if they would get out at all.
"I was thinking will we get out of here alive or not," she said.
"It was very scary and then the electricity went off, so we were in the dark. We found a stepladder and I was leaning on one of the wardrobes that hadn't gone over as most of the furniture had gone under at this stage.
"We didn't know what was under our feet. Jimmy was just so kind and did everything possible to keep me comfortable while we were waiting for it to stop."
It wasn't until daybreak when the pair would be rescued.
First, Ms Oswald was carried out by the fire brigade, before Mr Mansell was also rescued.
Ms Oswald praises the kind Samaritan for saving her life.
"It was cold and I was getting cramps in my legs. I was just kicking my legs all night, back and forward, because they were starting to get a bit how-do-you-do," she said.
"Without that young man, I wouldn't have made it through the night. He talked to me and didn't leave my side the whole night."
The previous time a flooding event which came close to this was back in 2005. On that occasion, it took six months until Ms Oswald was able to move back into her home. She anticipates it will be as much as a year before she can live in her house once more.
"It went through the house in 2005, but nothing compared to what happened the other night," she said.
"The house is a mess. We lost everything. We've been trying to clean up, but I haven't been 100 per cent since then.
"We can't do much more than keep battling on each day until we can clean it all up. It's a complete wipe-out here."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
